NC Courage to Host Tigres Femenil on July 9

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are proud to announce an exhibition match against highly-decorated Liga MX Femenil club Tigres UANL Femenil on Wednesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Courage season-ticket members will automatically get tickets in their regular seats and will receive more information via email. Any questions regarding ticket options can be emailed to tickets@northcarolinafc.com.

"We are extremely excited to bring world-class talent to First Horizon Stadium in July. With the break in the NWSL regular season schedule, it was paramount to find high-quality opponents who could help our team stay in top form and bring entertaining soccer to our fans and community. As the NWSL and Liga MX Femenil continue to grow, we're proud to connect these two cornerstone leagues of North American women's soccer. We can't wait to welcome Tigres Femenil and show them what the Triangle soccer community is all about," said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

Founded in December 2017 with the formation of Liga MX Femenil, Tigres UANL Femenil - affectionately known as "Las Amazonas" - quickly became a dominant force in Mexican women's football. Based in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, and playing at the iconic Estadio Universitario, Tigres has etched its name in history as one of the most successful clubs in the league. They boast an impressive six league championships: Clausura 2018, Clausura 2019, Guard1anes 2020, Guard1anes 2021, Apertura 2022, and Apertura 2023. Their consistency at the top is further demonstrated by their three Campeón de Campeones titles (2021, 2023, 2024).

This will be the third official match the Courage play against clubs from Liga MX Femenil, having played Rayadas de Monterrey twice; an exhibition at BBVA Stadium ahead of the 2023 season, and hosting the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup group stage in 2024. The teams split the meetings, with each home team earning a win.

More exhibition matches are in the works for this summer with information to follow. For the latest updates, follow www.nccourage.com and @TheNCCourage on social media.







