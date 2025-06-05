Washington Spirit's Esme Morgan Named to England's 2025 UEFA Women's Championship Roster

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been named to the England Women's National Team's final roster for the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship, England Football announced today. This summer's Euro will be Morgan's second major tournament with the Lionesses after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in 13 international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender has been a mainstay of the Lionesses recently, being called up to the squad for each of the five international windows since joining the Spirit last summer.

England's 2025 UEFA Women's Championship Group D Schedule:

vs France | Saturday, July 5 at 3 p.m. EDT (Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich)

vs Netherlands | Wednesday, July 9 at 12 p.m. EDT (Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich)

vs Wales | Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. EDT (Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen)

Morgan has appeared in 19 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer, seeing over 1,500 minutes of action. The defender played 315 out of a possible 330 minutes throughout the Spirit's 2024 playoff run and has appeared in ten of the Spirit's 2025 contests so far. Since returning to the club after the April international window earlier this spring, Morgan tallied her first three career NWSL goal contributions with an assist against Louisville and a brace at home against Angel City.

The Spirit will take the pitch at home again this Sunday, June 8 when the side meets the North Carolina Courage in the club's annual Juneteenth match. Sunday's match will be fans' last chance to see their favorite Spirit players at Audi Field until August. Single match tickets are available.







