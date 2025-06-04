Houston Dash Announces Staff Updates and Promotions

June 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today the addition of five new members to the technical, operations and performance staff plus four internal promotions. Bethan Lloyd, Andy McKeown, Michael Poma and Jessie Vilkofsky have been promoted to new roles within the club, while the staff has expanded with the addition of five new members.

"We're thrilled to welcome this incredible group of professionals to the Houston Dash and to recognize the outstanding work of Bethan, Andy, Jessie and Michael with well-earned promotions," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Each of these individuals brings a unique expertise that enhances our operation and deepens our commitment to player development and fostering a high-performance culture across the organization. As we continue to build for the future, these additions put us in a strong position to support our athletes and reach new levels on-and-off the pitch."

Lloyd was promoted to head of performance after previously serving as the club's head of sports science. Before joining the Dash, Lloyd spent eight years with the Football Association of Wales, where she led the sports science department across all senior and youth levels for the women's program.

McKeown was named the head of strength and conditioning and enters his second season with the Dash. He joined the team prior to the 2024 season after three seasons with Celtic Women FC and will continue to work with Lloyd plus the coaching staff, for the overall planning and delivery of gym and pitch-based strength and conditioning programs.

Poma initially joined the club in 2021 as a performance analyst and was later promoted to lead analyst of strategy and research. He returned to Houston in 2023 and now steps into the role of director of recruitment and analytics. In this role, he has expanded the department with the addition of a video analyst, recruitment analyst and three international scouts. The James Madison University alum served as head of analytics for San Diego Wave FC, playing a key role during the expansion team's inaugural campaign in 2022.

Vilkofsky has been promoted to director of operations and player experience after previously serving as the club's manager of operations. Prior to the Dash, she held leadership roles with the Dallas Sidekicks, a professional indoor soccer team, where she served as general manager and director of sales marketing.

Chloe Dhillon joined the organization as a video analyst towards the end of the 2024 season and she currently assists the technical staff with opponent scouting and tactical analysis for the team. Dhillon joined the team from Derby County Football Club in England, where she managed the performance analysis program for several age groups within the youth academy.

Megan Kinneman recently joined the team as an assistant goalkeeper coach, bringing both professional playing experience and collegiate coaching expertise. Kinneman spent five seasons at Rice University as an associate head coach and goalkeeper coach where she helped the program win three Conference USA Championships and reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in 2020/2021. Before her time at Rice, Kinneman served as an assistant coach at Louisiana State University, helping guide the Tigers to the 2018 SEC Championship and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. As a player, she joined the Houston Dash in 2015 on an amateur contract before signing professionally with Arna Bjørnar FC in Norway's first division.

Adelaide Gilley joins the organization as a recruitment analyst after recently earning a bachelor's degree in Sport Analytics from Syracuse University. Gilley previously worked as a baseball operations intern for the Houston Astros, where she contributed to pro, amateur and international scouting plus baseball operation logistics. She also led performance analytics for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

Gina Monaco joined the team as an equipment manager and brings nearly 10 years of experience in the sports industry after her time with the San Antonio Stars, San Antonio Spurs and Las Vegas Aces. The Trinity University alum joined the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 as the head equipment manager, and the team lifted the WNBA Championship that season. She returned to San Antonio in 2023 prior to joining the Dash earlier this year for her first campaign in the NWSL.

Bianca Paulus joins the Dash as the team dietitian, bringing her expertise from the University of Southern California, where she served as an associate sports dietitian. At USC, she oversaw daily nutrition programming for more than 90 Olympic sport athletes, playing a key role in their performance and development. Her impact was evident in the success of several teams, including the women's basketball team, which captured the PAC-12 Championship in March 2024, and the women's soccer team, which claimed the Big Ten regular season title in October 2024.

Emily Perez Velez joins the team as player care coordinator. She joins the Dash after previously working with 6 PM Sports as a team coordinator. In that role, Velez managed logistics and operations for professional soccer teams across Mexico, Central America and the United States. Velez's works also spanned major events such as Concacaf competitions, Leagues Cup and international friendlies.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.