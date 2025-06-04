Bay FC to Host Summer Series Featuring Japanese Powerhouse Urawa Red Diamonds and California Rivals Angel City FC

June 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today the club will host a pair of friendlies this July. The two matches will welcome top global competition to PayPal Park for the second straight year, building on Bay FC's ambition to become a global sports franchise. Saturday, July 19, Bay FC will welcome NWSL foe Angel City FC to PayPal Park, and July 27, Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds will visit the Bay Area.

"2025 is such an exciting year for soccer across the globe with top international competitions taking place throughout the summer," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "We hosted FC Barcelona last summer and with a break in our league schedule again this year, we are looking forward to bringing another great match against our California rival Angel City to PayPal Park and once again bringing in a top international team to the Bay Area in Urawa."

Bay FC and Angel City's matchup is the third on the schedule between the two sides this season, adding to league fixtures May 17 and Sep. 1. In 2024, Bay FC secured three points in each of their two contests vs. the SoCal club, March 17 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the club's inaugural match, and June 22 at home, each 1-0 victories. Bay FC bested Angel City 2-0 this season at PayPal Park May 17, remaining unbeaten against its in-state rival behind a pair of first-half goals by Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti.

Urawa Red Diamonds closes out the Summer Series at PayPal Park as the back-to-back champions of Japan's WE League, the top division of Women's Football in Japan. Across its history, the club has claimed 11 domestic and international titles and is also the current titleholder of the Empress's Cup, Japan's domestic championship tournament. This past March, the club reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural AFC Women's Champions' League, falling on penalties.

"It's such an exciting opportunity to challenge ourselves against top global competition we don't normally face and add to what's been a great series between us and Angel City since our first season," said Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "Matches like these are what helps grow the game, raise our level as a team and bring more high-level soccer to our fans."

The two contests add to the marquee matchups on the calendar for Bay FC this summer. This month, three-time title winners Portland Thorns FC and 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship winner Orlando Pride visit PayPal Park. Aug. 23, Bay FC takes the pitch against 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup title holder Washington Spirit from Oracle Park in San Francisco in the first home match played at the iconic 40,000+ capacity venue.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT July 19 vs. Angel City, and 4 p.m. PT July 27 vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, both at PayPal Park in San Jose. Tickets for both matches will go on sale to the public Friday, June 6 at BayFC.com/tickets, with pre-sale opportunities beginning Thursday, June 5.







