Kickoff for Saturday's Bay FC Match at Houston Dash Moved to 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT Due to Weather Conditions

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Due to weather conditions in the Houston area May 24, kickoff for Bay FC's match Saturday at Houston Dash been pushed back to 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT.

The decision was made by the NWSL in consultation with both teams. While the forecast remains safe for spectators, the schedule was adjusted to ensure the well-being of all players and officials. The match will be broadcast on NWSL+ and Paramount+ with Jenn Hildreth and Jamie Watson, and Josh Appel and Kacey White on the call on NBC Sports Bay Area.







