Kickoff for Saturday's Bay FC Match at Houston Dash Moved to 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT Due to Weather Conditions
May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Due to weather conditions in the Houston area May 24, kickoff for Bay FC's match Saturday at Houston Dash been pushed back to 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT.
The decision was made by the NWSL in consultation with both teams. While the forecast remains safe for spectators, the schedule was adjusted to ensure the well-being of all players and officials. The match will be broadcast on NWSL+ and Paramount+ with Jenn Hildreth and Jamie Watson, and Josh Appel and Kacey White on the call on NBC Sports Bay Area.
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2025
- Kickoff for Saturday's Bay FC Match at Houston Dash Moved to 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT Due to Weather Conditions - Bay FC
- NWSL Announces New Kickoff Time for Houston Dash vs Bay FC - Houston Dash
- Nine San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for May, June FIFA International Window - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC Faces Tigres UANL for Concacaf W Champions Cup Title - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Road Match against Chicago Stars FC up Next for Kansas City Current - Kansas City Current
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits Angel City FC - Racing Louisville FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Eight Houston Dash Players Called up for International Duty - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Close Homestand on Saturday against Bay FC - Houston Dash
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Utah Royals on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play at Utah Royals on Friday Night - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Kickoff for Saturday's Bay FC Match at Houston Dash Moved to 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT Due to Weather Conditions
- Cheer on Bay FC at Houston Dash Saturday at Four Club-Supported Watch Parties Saturday, May 24
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Named to U.S. U-23 WNT Roster for Upcoming Friendlies in Germany
- Bay FC Returns to the Win Column with 2-0 Victory Over In-State Rival Angel City FC
- Bay FC Returns Home, Welcomes In-State Rival Angel City FC to PayPal Park