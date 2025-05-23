Tune In: Orlando Pride at Utah Royals on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:  

Date & Time: Friday, May 23, 9:30 p.m. ET  

Venue: America First Field

Competition: NWSL Regular Season  

Where to Watch/Listen:  

Broadcast: NWSL+ or Fan Duel Sports Network (USA), OPTUS (Australia), Canal 11 (Portugal), Canal GOAT TV (Brazil), ESPN SSA (Africa), ESPN (Nordics), TV Azteca (Central America), TNT Sport (UK+Ireland), TSN+ (Canada)

The Story:   

The Pride are undefeated in the last two matches against Utah Royals FC, dating back to last season. Orlando have outscored Utah 7-0 in those two games, including a 1-0 road victory at America First Field.

In the 69th minute of last Friday's match, Pride captain Marta hit the 10,000-minute regular season mark with the Pride. She became the first player in Club history to achieve this mark and just the 16th player in NWSL history.

Kylie Nadaner has completed 204 of 215 passes over her last two regular season matches. Nadaner is the second player since Opta began detailed data collection of the NWSL in 2016 to complete 200 or more passes over a span of two matches.

Quote of the Week:  

"I think they [Utah Royals FC] put up a good performance against a good Washington Spirit side. They should be happy walking away with a point. Obviously, they were close to three points as well. But I think before the game they probably would have taken that, so we can't take them too lightly. We're trying to bounce back from disappointing results, not performances. I think it's a great opportunity for us to go there [Utah] and come away with three points."

- Head Coach Seb Hines  

Current Form  

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Kansas City Current 1 (5/16/25, Inter&Co Stadium)  

Goal-Scorers: Temwa Chawinga

Utah's Last Matchup: Utah Royals FC 3, Washington Spirit 3 (5/17/25, Audi Field)

Goal-Scorers: Brecken Mozingo, Cece Kizer, Rebeca Bernal (OG); Ashley Hatch, Meg Boade, Casey Krueger

Against the Opposition:  

Series Record: 3-3-2 (Home: 1-2-1, Away: 2-1-1)  

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 6, Utah Royals FC 0 (6/21/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m. ET  

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: NWSL+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







