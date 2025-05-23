Eight Houston Dash Players Called up for International Duty

HOUSTON - Eight Houston Dash players will report to international duty following Saturday's match against Bay FC to represent their respective national teams for a series of international competitions and friendlies.

Dash defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies against Chine on May 31 and Jamaica on June 3. Patterson made her senior team debut on April 5 against Brazil, earning her first start in the following match. At the club level, Patterson scored her first goal on the NWSL season earlier this month against Racing Louisville at Shell Energy Stadium.

Texas native, Bárbara Olivieri will join Venezuela for two international friendlies against New Zealand on May 31 and June 3. Venezuela is preparing for the upcoming CONEMBOL Copa America Femenina in Ecuador this summer. Olivieri scored her first goal in league play for the Dash on April 12 against Angel City FC.

Forward Diana Ordóñez will represent Mexico in two friendlies against Uruguay on May 30 and June 3. After recovering from a shoulder injury, Ordóñez made her first appearance of the season on April 13 against Angel City FC.

Evelina Duljan has been called up to the Sweden U-23 team for a pair of friendlies against Spain and Italy. Duljan has appeared in five games for the Dash this season.

Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten will join Jamaica for a match against the U.S. on June 3. Van Zanten returned from a foot injury in April while on international duty and made her regular season debut last week against Portland Thorns FC.

Michelle Alozie joins Nigeria for a pair of friendlies against Cameroon on May 31 and June 3. Alozie was a key figure for Nigeria during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and recently earned a spot on the CAF Women's Africa Best XI.

Dash forward Ramona Bachmann has been called up to the Swiss National Team as they wrap up the group stage of the UEFA Women's Nations League with matches against France on May 30 and Norway on June 3.

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam will represent Austria in two UEFA Women's Nations League matches against Scotland on May 30 and Germany on June 3. Puntigam is Austria's all-time most capped player, surpassing 140 appearances.

Following the FIFA international window, the team will travel to Florda to face Orlando Pride FC on Saturday, June 7. The club will return to Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate their annual Pride Night on Friday, June 13 as they host San Diego Wave FC at 7 p.m. CT.







