Kansas City Current II Set to Compete at the Soccer Tournament

June 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current II is set to compete in the second-ever women's division of The Soccer Tournament (TST), a fast-paced, winner-takes-all, 7v7 competition with a $1 million prize on the line. After making history with the inaugural women's bracket in 2024, TST returns with a field that's doubled in size - from eight to 16 teams - and KC Current II is participating for the first time ever. TST will be held in Cary, N.C., at WakeMed Soccer Park with the women's tournament taking place June 5-9.

WHAT IS TST?

TST launched in 2023 with a men's bracket and expanded last year to include women's teams. The tournament uses a 7v7 World Cup-style format with group play followed by single-elimination knockout rounds. Each women's team is guaranteed three group-stage matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

Unique to this event, all games must end on a game-winning goal through TST's Target Score Time. A Target Score, calculated from the leading team's score plus one, is set once the full-time whistle blows after two 20-minute halves. Teams then play an untimed final period - dubbed Target Score Time - until one of the two teams reaches the Target Score. To make that final period even more electrifying, a player from each team is removed every three minutes during Target Score Time.

KC Current II TST Schedule

KC Current II is in Group B. The group stage will begin Thursday, June 5:

Thursday, June 5: vs. Drunken Monkeys - 3:45 p.m. CT (4:45 p.m. ET)

Friday, June 6: vs. Ultrain FC - 7:15 a.m. CT (8:15 a.m. ET)

Friday, June 6: vs. Wrexham Red Dragons - 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET)

The knockout stage will begin Saturday, June 7, for qualifying teams:

Saturday, June 7: Quarterfinals - TBD (Evening)

Sunday, June 8: Semifinals - TBD

Monday, June 9: Championship - 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)

Watch the Action

Select group stage games as well as the women's and men's championship matches will be broadcast on ESPN+ or ESPNU. All games will also be streamed at TST.com/LIVE.

TST Roster - Kansas City Current II

Led by head coach Vasil Ristov, the Kansas City Current II squad brings together top collegiate and high school talent from across the country. The KCCII team competing at TST includes:

Avani Brandt | Defender, Stanford University (graduated)

Skylar Briggs | Defender, University of California, Berkeley (graduated)

Sophia Dawe | Goalkeeper, University of Kansas

Isabella Field | Forward, University of Arkansas

Megan Hinnenkamp | Defender, University of Florida

Tyler Isgrig | Forward, Baylor University

Addison Lang | Defender, University of Florida

Livvy Moore | Midfielder, University of Kansas

Mia Paugh | Defender, University of Utah

Lydia Ungashick | Midfielder, Southern Methodist University

Evelyn Vitali | Goalkeeper, University of Arkansas

Sydney Watts | Forward, Vanderbilt University

Samantha Williams | Forward, Stanford University (graduated)

Laudan Wilson | Midfielder, Oklahoma State University

Exhibition Schedule Roundup

Kansas City Current II enters TST following a trio of tune-up matches. The team opened exhibition play falling 2-0 to Minnesota Aurora FC. KCCII showed its potential to bounce back in the team's second exhibition outing against Peoria City FC, battling to a 2-0 win in Peoria, Ill. Forward Bella Field, a rising junior at the University of Arkansas, scored both goals to secure the win.

The final tune-up of the exhibition slate came against Lou Fusz Athletic, where KCCII fought to a 2-2 draw in St. Charles, Mo. Forward Tyler Isgrig, a soon-to-be senior at Baylor University, netted the opening goal in the 10th minute. KCCII fought to the very last second, equalizing in the 91st minute with a goal from rising University of Kansas junior forward Livvy Moore.







