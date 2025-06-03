Kansas City Current Releases Vision for New Levee Park

June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Today, the Kansas City Current unveiled its vision for a new Levee Park on the Missouri Riverfront. This is the next component of KC Current's generational investment in the Berkley Riverfront and downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The Current's vision for a new Levee Park has several aims:

Creating a new, unique public space for all Kansas Citians: This Park will be a new, public waterfront destination in our region, spanning over an acre alongside the Missouri River and bringing core infrastructure to the area. Amenities will include new trails and overlooks, children's play areas and new performance spaces activated by the Current.

Bringing Kansas Citians closer to their waterfront: The Park will be the closest that Kansas Citians can get to the Missouri River, with new overlooks above the water, and pathways down to the water's edge.

Beautifying the 'wet' side of the levee: The Park aims to be the next inspired public place for Kansas City and is a story about reclaiming and beautifying unused space that is currently filled with rocks, weeds, and debris. Levee Park will have native plantings, curated landscaping, and beautiful walkways - all with the Missouri River as its backdrop.

With today's announcement, the Current continues its unprecedented investment in women's sports and the Kansas City region, only 15 months after the opening of CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team, and two months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Current's new mixed-use riverfront district.

This project returns Kansas City to its roots - a city founded on its riverfront, embracing the water once again.

"The Levee Park will update an underutilized part of our riverfront into a beautiful gathering place where families can play, neighbors can connect, residents can relax, and everyone can experience nature in the core of our city like never before," said Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas With another game-changing project, the Kansas City Current continues to demonstrate their commitment to building a future for Kansas City on the soccer pitch and far beyond, transforming the way Kansas Citians celebrate professional sports and entertainment and engage with the environment around us."

"Through countless examples across our country, we've seen the power of bringing people closer to their waterfront," said Angie and Chris Long, co-founders and co-owners of the KC Current. "Our work to develop the Levee Park will reclaim the waterfront for all Kansas Citians- extending our city's public realm closer to the Missouri River than ever before. By transforming this unused space into a beautiful new community asset, we hope to inspire Kansas Citians to engage with the water in ways we haven't yet imagined."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.