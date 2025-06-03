Orlando Pride Opponents for 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Unveiled

ORLANDO, Fla. - Following tonight's official draw, Orlando Pride's four opponents in the Group Stage of the upcoming 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup were revealed. The Pride were drawn into Group A along with Mexican sides Club América Femenil and C.F. Pachuca Femenil, as well as LD Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division and Chorrillo FC of Panama's La Primera División Femenina.

The 2025-26 W Champions Cup will kick off with a 10-club Group Stage beginning Aug. 19-21. The ten qualifying sides were split into two groups of five clubs each, with each facing their four opponents in their group once for a total of four matches per club-two at home and two away-held across five weeks.

At the conclusion of Group Stage play, the top two clubs from each group will progress to a single-elimination Semifinals stage. The winner of each will advance to the final, while the remaining two sides contest a Third Place Match.

In addition to being crowned as the best club in the region, the tournament's champion will secure a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, an annual competition played among the Confederations' champions and the quadrennial FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which will play its first-ever edition in 2028. More details on these two FIFA women's club competitions are available here.

The Pride are set to make their first-ever appearance in the Concacaf W Champions Cup after its inaugural tournament just came to an end. Orlando qualified for the international tournament after winning both the NWSL Championship and the NWSL Shield in the 2024 season.







