Gotham FC Drawn to Group B for 2025/26 Concacaf W Champions Cup

June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Reigning Concacaf W Champions Cup winner Gotham FC will begin its title defense in Group B of the region's premier women's club competition, kicking off in August, Concacaf announced Tuesday night.

Group B will feature Gotham FC, fellow NWSL side Washington Spirit, Liga MX Femenil's CF Monterrey Femenil, Canadian club Vancouver Rise FC Academy and El Salvador's Alianza Women FC. Gotham FC will play two home matches and two road matches in the group stage, taking on each team once.

Gotham FC enters the tournament as the trophy holder, having won the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup on May 24 with a 1-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the final. The triumph secured the club's place in both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028 - the two top international club tournaments in women's professional soccer.

Similar to the first edition, the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will feature 10 teams across two stages: the group stage, which will run from August to October 2025, and the finals, scheduled for May 2026. The schedule for the group stage portion of the tournament will be announced at a later date.

In addition to winning the regional title, the tournament champion will earn qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the inaugural 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.







