Peyton Manning Joins Denver NWSL Ownership Group

June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver NWSL announced today that Peyton Manning, one of the most iconic athletes in American sports, has joined the club's ownership group. The addition of the Hall of Fame quarterback brings another Colorado legend into the fold as the club prepares to make its National Women's Soccer League debut in 2026.

A five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Since retiring from football, he has continued to make his mark in media and business through Omaha Productions - the company behind ESPN's Emmy-winning "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" and other widely acclaimed sports content.

"It's a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community," said Manning. "I'm proud to support the growth of women's sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind."

Manning joins a robust Denver NWSL ownership group led by controlling owner Rob Cohen, and including investors Ariel Investments' Project Level, Jon-Erik Borgen, Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi, Dhiren Jhaveri, Molly Coors, and Mikaela Shiffrin. Together, they aim to build the most inclusive and community-rooted club in professional soccer.

"Peyton's legacy as a champion and a leader is second to none," said Cohen. "His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we're incredibly proud to have him as a partner. He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots - all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL."

Denver NWSL will begin play in 2026 and is preparing to break ground on a state-of-the-art performance center in Centennial, Colo. The club also unveiled plans for a future stadium district in downtown Denver, which will represent the largest investment in women's team sports infrastructure in history.

Fans who wish to buy season tickets for the Denver NWSL club can do so by placing a deposit at DenverNWSL.com. Please follow Denver NWSL on Facebook, Instagram @denvernwsl, X @denver_nwsl, and TikTok @nwsldenver.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.