Gotham FC's Midge Purce Named to AdWeek's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Sports

June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Midge Purce has been named to AdWeek's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Sports list, recognized for her impact both on and off the field.

Purce played a pivotal role in Gotham FC's first-ever NWSL Championship in 2023, assisting both goals in the final and earning Championship MVP honors. She also helped Gotham FC last week win the first Concacaf W Champions Cup, a new regional tournament crowning the best team in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Purce's influence extends beyond soccer. In May, she delivered the opening monologue for Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre on Broadway and walked the runway during Sports Illustrated's Swim Week in Miami.

The 29-year-old is a prominent voice in soccer. She is a co-founder of the Black Women's Player Collective and played an instrumental role in the U.S. Women's National Team's landmark equal pay agreement in 2022.

In 2024, she served as co-creator and executive producer of The Offseason, a behind-the-scenes docuseries that followed several NWSL players as they prepared for the upcoming campaign. The series offered fans an inside look at life beyond the pitch.

Her latest recognition by AdWeek highlights her growing profile as a leader, advocate, and trailblazer in women's sports.







