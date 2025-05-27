Gotham FC Sets Concacaf W Champions Cup Celebration Plans for June 7 Game

May 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC will celebrate its historic Concacaf W Champions Cup victory with fans at the upcoming nationally televised June 7 NWSL match at Sports Illustrated Stadium, the club announced Wednesday.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Concacaf W Champions Cup trophy ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff against the league-leading Kansas City Current. There will also be a postgame ceremony for the champions in addition to a commemorative poster for fans in attendance.

The celebration comes after Gotham FC won the inaugural regional tournament crowning the best team in North America, Central America and the Caribbean this past weekend in Mexico. As part of the spoils, Gotham FC secured a spot in what will be the top two women's club competitions in the world - the new 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028 - with matchups against global heavyweights to determine the best team in the world.

The victory party adds to an already-exciting plan for the June 7 match, which is the club's annual Pride game that will be broadcast on CBS. As Gotham FC honors, uplifts and celebrates Pride in a truly unforgettable way, highlights of the day's activities include a special drag brunch, national anthem singer Jan Sport of RuPaul's Drag Race and New York Liberty star and reigning WNBA champion Breanna Stewart as the pregame torch lighter. Starting at 10:30 a.m., fans can enjoy an expanded Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, and receive exclusive giveaways, including Pride-inspired bandanas and fans with a Gotham twist.

For more from Gotham FC's history-making victory on Saturday night, visit the club media Box folder here. Assets include official photos, statistics, video highlights and key quotes from post-match media availability and interviews.

Tickets to the game are available at GothamFC.com/tickets.







