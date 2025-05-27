Washington Spirit Defender Kysha Sylla Called up to France Under-23 Women's National Team
May 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Kysha Sylla has been called up to the France U-23 Women's National Team, the French Football Federation announced recently. The U-23 team will hold training camp in the south of France this month and compete in three friendly matches. All matches will take place at Parc des Sports in Avignon.
Sylla departed for camp from Seattle after the Spirit's 2-1 win over Reign FC, in which she played 24 minutes and a crucial role in closing out the match on defense. The defender has extensive experience competing with the French Football Federation, having been called up to several different youth national teams prior to her U-23 call-up. In 2022, Sylla played with the France U-20 team at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
France U-23's May/June Friendly Schedule:
vs Czech Republic U-23 | Tuesday, May 27 at 2 p.m. EDT
vs Morocco U-23 | Friday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EDT
vs Japan U-23 | Tuesday, June 3 at 12 p.m. EDT
Sylla joined the Spirit in preseason this year on loan from OL Lyonnes of France's Première Ligue. The defender has appeared in five matches so far in 2025. The Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field next on Sunday, June 8 when the side takes on the North Carolina Courage in the club's annual Juneteenth match. Single match tickets are available.
