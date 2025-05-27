Eight ACFC Players Named to National Team Rosters

May 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Eight Angel City Football Club players received call-ups to senior and youth national teams for the May 26-June 3 international break. Those players are goalkeeper Angelina Anderson (USA U23s), midfielder Kennedy Fuller (USA U20s), midfielder Alanna Kennedy (Australia); goalkeeper Bre Norris (Mexico U23s), forward Casey Phair (Korea), forward Alyssa Thompson (USA), defender Gisele Thompson (USA), and forward Riley Tiernan (USA U23s).

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson will be available for selection in two upcoming friendly matches: against China on Saturday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific in St. Paul, Minnesota; and against Jamaica on Tuesday, June 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific in St. Louis, Missouri (full broadcast details below).

Fuller was named to the USA's roster for the U20 CONCACAF Championship, taking place May 29-June 8 in Costa Rica. The US was drawn into Group A with Costa Rica, Guyana, and Puerto Rico. The team's group-stage matches will take place on May 30, June 1, and June 3; the full schedule can be found here. Games will be broadcast in the US on Tubi, FS2, and FOX Soccer Plus.

Kennedy will join the Matildas for two friendly matches against Argentina, on Friday, May 30 and Monday, June 2, both in Australia.

Phair and Korea will face Colombia in two friendlies, also on May 30 and June 2.

Anderson and Tiernan were named to the roster for a USA U23 training camp in Germany; Norris will train with the Mexico U23s during their camp.

USWNT Schedule and Broadcast Details

Saturday, May 31, 2:30 p.m. Pacific: vs China PR at Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn.; TBS, HBO Max, Universo/Peacock (Spanish), Westwood One Sports (radio)

Tuesday, June 3, 5:00 p.m. Pacific: vs Jamaica at Energizer Park, St. Louis, Mo.; TNT, HBO Max, Universo/Peacock (Spanish), Westwood One Sports (radio)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.