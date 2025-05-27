Eight ACFC Players Named to National Team Rosters
May 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Eight Angel City Football Club players received call-ups to senior and youth national teams for the May 26-June 3 international break. Those players are goalkeeper Angelina Anderson (USA U23s), midfielder Kennedy Fuller (USA U20s), midfielder Alanna Kennedy (Australia); goalkeeper Bre Norris (Mexico U23s), forward Casey Phair (Korea), forward Alyssa Thompson (USA), defender Gisele Thompson (USA), and forward Riley Tiernan (USA U23s).
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson will be available for selection in two upcoming friendly matches: against China on Saturday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific in St. Paul, Minnesota; and against Jamaica on Tuesday, June 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific in St. Louis, Missouri (full broadcast details below).
Fuller was named to the USA's roster for the U20 CONCACAF Championship, taking place May 29-June 8 in Costa Rica. The US was drawn into Group A with Costa Rica, Guyana, and Puerto Rico. The team's group-stage matches will take place on May 30, June 1, and June 3; the full schedule can be found here. Games will be broadcast in the US on Tubi, FS2, and FOX Soccer Plus.
Kennedy will join the Matildas for two friendly matches against Argentina, on Friday, May 30 and Monday, June 2, both in Australia.
Phair and Korea will face Colombia in two friendlies, also on May 30 and June 2.
Anderson and Tiernan were named to the roster for a USA U23 training camp in Germany; Norris will train with the Mexico U23s during their camp.
USWNT Schedule and Broadcast Details
Saturday, May 31, 2:30 p.m. Pacific: vs China PR at Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn.; TBS, HBO Max, Universo/Peacock (Spanish), Westwood One Sports (radio)
Tuesday, June 3, 5:00 p.m. Pacific: vs Jamaica at Energizer Park, St. Louis, Mo.; TNT, HBO Max, Universo/Peacock (Spanish), Westwood One Sports (radio)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Gotham FC Sets Concacaf W Champions Cup Celebration Plans for June 7 Game - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Honoring Heritage: Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC Celebrate AANHPI Month with Their AANHPI Players - Utah Royals FC
- Eight ACFC Players Named to National Team Rosters - Angel City FC
- LouCity, Racing Launch Partnership with New Horizons Foot and Ankle Associates - Racing Louisville FC
- Madison Pogarch Shares Her Thoughts on the Importance of Mental Health Awareness Month - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Defender Kysha Sylla Called up to France Under-23 Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Principal Owners of Kansas City Current Acquire Danish Football Club HB Køge Women - Kansas City Current
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Eight ACFC Players Named to National Team Rosters
- Angel City Football Club Loses Hard Fought Battle at Home Against Racing Louisville FC
- ACFC Defender Gisele Thompson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Home Match against Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Club Signs Iceland Women's National Team Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir Through 2027
- Angel City Football Club Agrees to Transfer Defender Vanessa Gilles to FC Bayern München