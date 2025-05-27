Principal Owners of Kansas City Current Acquire Danish Football Club HB Køge Women

May 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Ballard Capital, an investment company controlled and owned by Angie and Chris Long, has signed an agreement to purchase HB Køge Women, a premier women's football club in Denmark. HB Køge plays in the Kvindeliga, which is the highest division of Danish women's football and has a storied history as a top club in Denmark prioritizing investment in women's football.

Purchasing HB Køge Women represents another historic investment by the Longs as the Longs had to first work collaboratively with the seller to separate the men's and women's teams so the Longs could solely purchase the women's team. This deal also represents one of the most significant women's sports transactions in Denmark history.

Importantly, this acquisition is a continuation of Angie and Chris Long's unwavering commitment to investing in women's soccer at the highest level while raising the bar for players, supporters, and communities both nationally and internationally. HB Køge Women will begin the next chapter focused on returning to play at the highest level in Europe, boosted further by a significant investment by the Longs into building the preeminent women's youth football academy in Scandinavia.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with HB Køge Women, the supporters, and, of course, the broader community," said co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "We are incredibly proud of everything the Kansas City Current has built, and we look forward to using that blueprint and working closely with key partners in Denmark to further elevate HB Køge Women and the region. Our goal is to win Danish League championships while competing successfully at the highest levels within the global football ecosystem."

Located approximately 30 minutes south of Copenhagen in Køge, HB Køge plays in the Kvindeliga, the highest level of women's football in Denmark organized by the Danish Football Association (DBU). HB Køge was founded through the merger of historic clubs Køge Boldklub and Herfølge Boldklub in 2009. HB Køge won the Kvindeliga, the highest division of women's football in Denmark, three straight seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2023. HB Køge also competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"We are incredibly appreciative to George Altirs and his team at Capelli Sport for their prior stewardship of the club, their significant investment, and the opportunity we now have to lead this premier women's club into the future," said Angie and Chris Long. "We look forward to continuing the close partnership with Capelli Sport as the preferred kit and athleticwear partner of HB Køge Women."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.