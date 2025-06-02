Seven Gotham FC Players Named to Concacaf W Champions Cup Best XI

June 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Seven Gotham FC players were named to the Concacaf W Champions Cup Best XI following the club's title-winning run in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The honorees included defenders Mandy Freeman, Emily Sonnett and Lilly Reale; midfielder Taryn Torres; and forwards Geyse, Midge Purce and Esther González.

González also earned the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after scoring the lone goal in the final against Tigres UANL, securing Gotham FC's first continental trophy. The Spanish international has now scored the game-winning goal in two championship finals for Gotham, also including the 2023 NWSL championship.

Freeman captained the side in both the semifinal and final, finishing the tournament with one goal, 11 tackles and four interceptions. She is the third player in club history to captain the team to a trophy, joining legends Ali Krieger and Christie Rampone.

Reale recorded three tackles and three interceptions in the competition, making her debut in the tournament during the semifinal. Sonnett earned the penalty that led to González's match-winner in the final and anchored a backline that held a potent Tigres attack scoreless.

In midfield, Torres won three duels during the tournament, including two tackles in the final.

Up front, Purce netted what proved to be the decisive goal in the semifinal against Club América, propelling Gotham to its fourth final in three seasons. Geyse scored the opening goal in that match - her second for the club.

González finished the tournament as the leader in total shots with 26, eight more than the next closest player. In addition to scoring in the final, her shot against Club América deflected in off a defender for an own goal.

With the victory, Gotham secured a place in the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the inaugural 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which will be the biggest international club competitions in women's soccer.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.