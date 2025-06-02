Washington Spirit Promotes Adrián González to Head Coach

June 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced today that Assistant Coach Adrián González will be promoted to Head Coach, effective July 18, in time for the start of the second half of the season. Jonatan Giráldez will transition over to become the Head Coach of OL Lyonnes in advance of the 2025-26 Première Ligue season in France.

Adrián González joined the Spirit in February 2024 as Interim Head Coach and led the team to an impressive 10-4-1 record. González brings extensive experience and deep familiarity with the club's values and vision. Prior to joining the Spirit, González was Head Coach of RCD Espanyol Femení in Spain, where he led the team to a 10-4-1 record in a season in which the team earned promotion to Liga F.

"Adrián has proven that he is ready for this role," said Michele Kang, majority owner of the Washington Spirit. "He knows the team and has earned this organization's trust through his hard work and dedication. I am looking forward to watching what this team can achieve this season and beyond under his leadership."

"I am excited and honored to become the Head Coach of the Spirit," said González. "Our focus remains on continuing to deliver performances that make our fans proud. I want to thank Jona for his leadership and friendship over the years, and I look forward to continuing to build upon the foundation we have established together."

Jonatan Giráldez leaves behind a culture rooted in elite preparation, tactical clarity and high performance, raising expectations for what this team can achieve. Under his leadership, the Spirit reached the 2024 NWSL Championship and won the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup for the first time in the club's history. His last game with the Spirit will be on June 22 against San Diego Wave FC in San Diego.

"I can't thank Jona enough about the lasting impact he has had on the club," said Kang. "He has shown us what the highest level of performance looks like and how to achieve once aspirational goals. The foundation he built will continue to propel the club to compete at the highest level. On a personal note, all of us at the Washington Spirit congratulate Jona and Olaia on the expected arrival of their second child in June."

"It has been a privilege to lead this incredible group of players, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Spirit family," said Giráldez. "I am especially proud to see Adrián step into this role. He's not only a highly skilled coach but also someone who truly embodies the Spirit's vision and values. I have full confidence he will thrive and continue driving the team forward."







