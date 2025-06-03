Washington Spirit Draws Group B in 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup

June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will compete in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup as part of Group B, Concacaf announced tonight. The Spirit will take on Gotham FC (United States), CF Monterrey Femenil (Mexico), Vancouver Rise FC Academy (Canada) and Alianza Women FC (El Salvador) in the group stage of this year's tournament beginning in August.

Group play will consist of two home and two away matches per team and begin the week of August 18, continuing through the week of October 13. The Spirit will play each of its four Group B opponents once. The full group stage schedule will be announced at a later date. After the group stage, the top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinal round in May 2026.

This year's tournament comes with an opportunity for participating clubs to earn a place in two other upcoming international club competitions. The winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for both the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will feature the Confederation champions from across the globe, and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.