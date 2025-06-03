URFC Midfielder Alex Loera Added to Season-Ending Injury List

June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that midfielder Alex Loera has been placed on the season-ending injury list and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Loera was recently removed from the same list and made her debut for the Royals, coming on as a substitute in the 84th minute against Angel City on May 9, 2025. She has re-injured the same knee in which she suffered an ACL tear last season. Loera will work closely with the Royals medical staff to safely return to play.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.