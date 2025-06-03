URFC Midfielder Alex Loera Added to Season-Ending Injury List
June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that midfielder Alex Loera has been placed on the season-ending injury list and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
Loera was recently removed from the same list and made her debut for the Royals, coming on as a substitute in the 84th minute against Angel City on May 9, 2025. She has re-injured the same knee in which she suffered an ACL tear last season. Loera will work closely with the Royals medical staff to safely return to play.
