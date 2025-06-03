Chicago Stars FC Places Mackenzie Wood on 45-Day Injury List, Signs Stephanie Sparkowski

June 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC has placed goalkeeper, Mackenzie Wood, on the 45-day injury list retroactive to May 14, the club announced today. Additionally, the Chicago Stars have signed goalkeeper, Stephanie Sparkowski, to a roster relief contract.

Mackenzie Wood first signed with the Chicago Stars in 2023 and was loaned to French club, Stade de Reims Féminines, for the season. After rejoining the Stars for the 2024 season, Wood made her National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) debut May 12, 2024, recording three regular-season appearances and tallying eight saves on the season. The keeper earned her first NWSL shutout over Gotham FC in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup play July 20, 2024, making three saves in the match.

The Chicago Stars will fully support Wood as she recovers and look forward to having her rejoin the team.

Stephanie Sparkowski joined the Chicago Stars for the 2025 preseason as a non-rostered invitee and most recently joined the United States Under-23 Women's National Team training camp during the April international window. Sparkowski played collegiately at the University of Michigan from 2021-2024, making 39 appearances and recording 159 saves with six shutouts over 3,230 minutes in goal.

