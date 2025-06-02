Illinois Legislature Passes Equity Amendment for Professional Sports

June 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Illinois General Assembly voted to pass House Bill 2772, a bill backed by the Chicago Stars that amends the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority Act (ISFA). Known as the "Equity Amendment," this legislation ensures that if conversations are had regarding public funding for sports facilities through ISFA that women's professional sports teams are to be considered, effectively securing women a seat at the table. The bill will be sent to the Governor's desk for his consideration.

Chicago Stars president, Karen Leetzow, provided the following statement on the passing of HB2772:

"A true commitment to equity means that professional women's sports teams are considered wherever and whenever there are discussions about public/private partnerships to build the next generation of sports infrastructure. The Illinois Legislature moved our great state one step closer to gender equity in professional sports as they passed HB2772. The passing of HB2772 means that if and when there are discussions regarding the allocation of public funding for professional sports infrastructure, women's professional franchises will have a seat at the table. Women's sports teams deserve facilities that will allow them to grow and thrive, supporting professional athletes today and inspiring the professional athletes and changemakers of tomorrow. I am immensely grateful to the many individuals and organizations that helped us champion this bill, the Illinois Legislature, Union leaders and representatives, notably IL AFL-CIO's Tim Drea for his leadership on this, and especially to Stars players Ally Schlegel, Sam Staab and Alyssa Naeher whose testimony about their lived experiences helped lawmakers understand the urgent need for equity."

The Chicago Stars would like to thank the bill's sponsors State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado and State Senator Celina Villanueva, as well as National Women's Soccer League Commissioner, Jessica Berman, the NWSL Players Association, the Chicago Sky, the WNBPA, the Illinois AFL-CIO and Chicago Federation of Labor.







