Nine Pride Players Called up for International Duty

June 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

As the end of May and the beginning of June is upon us, so to are another round of international competitions for our girls in purple. From UEFA Women's Nations League to international friendlies, this break sees nine different Pride players don their countries' colors. Here's how to follow all of their matches:

Schedule (All times in ET)

Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA Women's Nations League

W, 6-0 | Friday, May 30th, 3:00 p.m. - England vs Portugal

Tuesday, June 3rd, 1:00 PM - Spain vs England

Marta and Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies

W, 2-0 | Friday, May 30th, 5:00 p.m. - Brazil vs. Japan

Monday, June 2nd, 5:00 PM - Brazil vs. Japan

Emily Sams and Kerry Abello | United States | International Friendlies

W, 3-0 | Saturday, May 31st, 5:00 p.m. - United States vs. China

Tuesday, June 3rd, 8:00 PM - United States vs. Jamaica

Zara Chavoshi | Canada | International Friendlies

W, 4-1 | Saturday, May 31st, 3:00 p.m. - Canada vs Haiti

Tuesday, June 3rd, 8:30 PM - Canada vs Haiti

Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya | Zambia | International Friendlies

D, 1-1 | Saturday, May 31st, 1:00 p.m. - Zambia vs Botswana

Tuesday, June 3rd, 9:00 AM - South Africa vs Zambia







