The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash - June 7, 2025
June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
Saturday's showdown against the Houston Dash will see the Pride back in action for the first time following the international break. The match will be the lone home contest in the month of June before they hit the road for a two-game road trip starting with Bay FC next Friday.
The Pride are unbeaten in its last three matchups with Houston, sporting a +4 goal-differential while allowing just one goal across the three matches. Orlando has not lost at home to the Dash since August of 2019, remaining unbeaten in the last 4 contests at Inter&Co Stadium.
Quote of the Week:
"Obviously it's fantastic to be back at home and play in front of our fans. Houston, they're a team that has gone under a lot of changes the last year. They've got a new coach in Fabrice [Gautrat], so he's implementing his ideas. They're definitely a different team from what they were last year. A team with a little bit more structure and a more possession-based team. But, as you know, in this league there is no easy game, so we have to prepare correctly for them."
- Assistant Coach Giles Barnes
Current Form:
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Utah Royals FC 1 (5/23/25, America First Field)
Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda (3); Brecken Mozingo
Houston's Last Matchup: Houston Dash 2, Bay FC 2 (5/24/25, Shell Energy Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Avery Patterson, Messiah Bright; Penelope Hocking, Rachel Hill
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: Series Record: 9-9-2 (Home: 6-3-1, Away: 3-6-1)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Houston Dash 1 (9/28/24, Inter&Co Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Bay FC
Date & Time: Friday, June 13, 10 p.m. ET
Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Ca.
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Washington Spirit Back at Home to Meet North Carolina Courage in Annual Juneteenth Match - Washington Spirit
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash - June 7, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Resume NWSL Regular Season Action against Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Hire Jason Lowe as Assistant General Manager - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play to Face League-Leading Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Defending Champions - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Standout Casey Krueger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May - North Carolina Courage
- Two Kansas City Current Players Land on May NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Named to NWSL Best XI for May - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash - June 7, 2025
- Orlando Pride Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to Represent England at 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship
- Orlando Pride Opponents for 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Unveiled
- Nine Pride Players Called up for International Duty
- 10 Years of Pride: Tom Sermanni Reflects on Foundations and Legacy