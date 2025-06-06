Angel City Football Club Removes Midfielder Jun Endo from Season Ending Injury List

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced the removal of midfielder Jun Endo from the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) season-ending injury list. Endo, who is one of eight remaining players from the 2022 inaugural roster, is returning to the pitch after tearing her left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in February 2024 during preseason.

Endo will now be available for selection for the club's upcoming match tomorrow, June 7 vs Chicago Stars FC at BMO Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET, streaming live on ION.

"Jun has worked tirelessly to get back on the pitch," said ACFC VP of Medical and Performance Sarah Smith. "Her determination to play for herself, her teammates, and the fans was felt every day. Jun's return is a credit to her hard work and the diligence of our incredible medical team and training staff who supported Jun in every facet of her rehab and recovery."

Endo has appeared in 47 matches in all competitions for ACFC, scoring four goals while earning six assists. In the club's first-ever match on April 29, 2022 against the North Carolina Courage, Endo scored the second regular-season goal in club history in the 13th minute to help ACFC win their first NWSL match as an expansion team.

Endo has 44 caps and five goals for the Japan Women's National Team since her first call up in 2018. In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Endo recorded one goal and two assists, helping them reach the quarterfinals- the top performance by any ACFC player in the tournament. She also appeared in six matches in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, earning two goals and five assists, and scored three goals in four caps in the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.







