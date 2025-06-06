Angel City Football Club Removes Midfielder Jun Endo from Season Ending Injury List
June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced the removal of midfielder Jun Endo from the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) season-ending injury list. Endo, who is one of eight remaining players from the 2022 inaugural roster, is returning to the pitch after tearing her left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in February 2024 during preseason.
Endo will now be available for selection for the club's upcoming match tomorrow, June 7 vs Chicago Stars FC at BMO Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET, streaming live on ION.
"Jun has worked tirelessly to get back on the pitch," said ACFC VP of Medical and Performance Sarah Smith. "Her determination to play for herself, her teammates, and the fans was felt every day. Jun's return is a credit to her hard work and the diligence of our incredible medical team and training staff who supported Jun in every facet of her rehab and recovery."
Endo has appeared in 47 matches in all competitions for ACFC, scoring four goals while earning six assists. In the club's first-ever match on April 29, 2022 against the North Carolina Courage, Endo scored the second regular-season goal in club history in the 13th minute to help ACFC win their first NWSL match as an expansion team.
Endo has 44 caps and five goals for the Japan Women's National Team since her first call up in 2018. In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Endo recorded one goal and two assists, helping them reach the quarterfinals- the top performance by any ACFC player in the tournament. She also appeared in six matches in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, earning two goals and five assists, and scored three goals in four caps in the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Racing Wins Yet Again as Jean, Weber Score First Pro Goals vs. Utah Royals - Racing Louisville FC
- Early Lead Slips Away: Royals Fall on the Road in Kentucky - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club Removes Midfielder Jun Endo from Season Ending Injury List - Angel City FC
- Bay FC Kicks off Two-Match Home Stretch Saturday vs. Portland Thorns FC - Bay FC
- Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Forward, Ally Schlegel and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Back at Home to Meet North Carolina Courage in Annual Juneteenth Match - Washington Spirit
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash - June 7, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Resume NWSL Regular Season Action against Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Hire Jason Lowe as Assistant General Manager - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play to Face League-Leading Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Defending Champions - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Standout Casey Krueger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May - North Carolina Courage
- Two Kansas City Current Players Land on May NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Named to NWSL Best XI for May - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club Removes Midfielder Jun Endo from Season Ending Injury List
- New Head Coach Alex Strays and Defender Megan Reid Discuss Preparation Ahead of Home Match against Chicago Stars FC
- Angel City Football Club Signs SoCal-Native Goalkeeper Hannah Seabert
- Eight ACFC Players Named to National Team Rosters
- Angel City Football Club Loses Hard Fought Battle at Home Against Racing Louisville FC