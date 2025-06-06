Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play to Face League-Leading Kansas City

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC returns to NWSL action Saturday afternoon to face the league-leading Kansas City Current for the club's annual Pride match at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with coverage available on CBS.

Prior to the international window, Gotham FC was crowned champion of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, defeating Liga MX Femenil side Tigres UANL 1-0 in the final at historic Estadio Universitario. Forward Esther González scored the game-winning goal in the second half - her second game-winner in a final for Gotham, with the first coming in the 2023 NWSL Championship. With the victory, Gotham secured a place in the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Gotham FC returns to NWSL play after a 1-0 loss to the San Diego Wave at home on May 16. Despite the result, Gotham held the edge in expected goals (0.5 to 0.3), shots (10 to 6) and big chances (2 to 1).

Gotham FC holds a 1-2-1 record at home in NWSL play this season, having played the joint-fewest home matches in the league so far with four, tied with Kansas City. GFC and Kansas City played to 1-1 draws in both of their regular-season meetings last year, with Esther González scoring the equalizer in the 51st minute of the first matchup and earning Gotham a share of the points.

Kansas City has enjoyed another strong start to the season, entering Week 11 atop the NWSL standings with 24 points. The Current has lost just two matches and is riding a three-game winning streak.

Kansas City's last NWSL match was also on the road, a 3-1 win over Chicago Stars FC. First-half goals from Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga gave the Current an early cushion. Chicago's Shea Groom pulled one back in the 51st minute, but Kayla Sharples restored the two-goal advantage nine minutes later to seal the victory for Kansas City.

Both of Kansas City's losses this season have come on the road, against North Carolina and Seattle. Overall, the Current hold a 4-2-0 away record, with 10 goals scored and five conceded. Kansas City's +5 goal differential ranks third-best in the NWSL on the road this season.

Saturday's match will mark the tenth all-time meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Gotham FC will aim for its first win against Kansas City, having posted a 0-4-5 record in its previous nine matchups.

"We're extremely happy and extremely proud of the players and staff, and the effort that everyone has put in," said Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós, discussing his team's success in the Concacaf W Champions Cup."But at the same time, our attention has turned quickly to this KC [Current] game. We're finally home again with our fans, and we're really looking forward to it."

Following Saturday's match, Gotham FC will hit the road again in Week 12 to face Utah Royals FC on Friday, June 13.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has not lost three consecutive NWSL regular-season matches since the 2022 season.

Despite being winless against Kansas City, Gotham FC is unbeaten in its last three NWSL regular-season meetings with the Current, earning draws in all three.

Gotham has scored in three of its last four matches against Kansas City across all competitions, after scoring in just two of the first five meetings.

Gotham FC has scored 36.4% (4/11) of its regular-season non-penalty goals in 2025 on set plays, the highest percentage in the NWSL. A league-high 57.1% (4/7) of the non-penalty goals Kansas City has allowed this year, including the last three, have been scored on set plays.







