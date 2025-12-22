Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Forward, Nádia Gomes

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC announced the re-signing of forward, Nádia Gomes. The Portuguese international rejoins the Stars for her third season, with her contract running through the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"I'm excited to re-sign for this next year, and grateful for the opportunity to keep growing as a player in this club," said Gomes.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Nádia back to the Chicago Stars," said Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Since joining the club, Nádia has exhibited an admirable work ethic and dedication allowing her to contribute on and off the pitch to help push the team forward."

Nádia has one of the most inspiring stories across women's soccer. The forward played collegiately at Brigham Young University where she recorded 23 goals and 23 assists over 83 career appearances, earning a spot on the NCAA All-American Third Team and was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2016. After college, Gomes was drafted by the Orlando Pride with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NWSL Draft. After a short stint with the Pride, Gomes left the sport entirely, welcomed her son and took a job to help support her family. Gomes accepted an invitation to try out for the San Francisco Glens of the USL W League in 2023 and immediately earned a spot on the team. That season, she went on to score 17 goals in 15 appearances and was named USL W League National Player of the Year.

In 2024, Gomes was invited to the Chicago Stars' preseason as a non-roster invitee, earned a contract and went on to record three starts in nine appearances. The club re-signed Gomes to a short-term contract in 2025, and eventually kept her on through the entire 2025 NWSL season. On June 7, in a match against Angel City FC, Gomes entered the match in the 54th minute hoping to inspire some offense as the team was down 1-0 to the home side. Four minutes after her substitution into the match, Gomes streaked up the right side of the pitch and attempted to send a cross into the 18-yard box. Her cross took a deflection of the defender's foot, causing the ball to change trajectory toward goal and eventually loop over the outstretched hand of the keeper and into the net for Gomes' first NWSL goal. Across all competitions, Gomes has 32 appearances with 13 starts, two goals and two assists for the Stars.

Gomes uses her speed and on-ball ability to create space for herself and opportunities for her teammates, but also has a nose for goal that adds another threat up top for the Chicago Stars. Gomes and the Chicago Stars will kick off the 2026 NWSL season playing at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Fans can visit starsnextchapter.com to secure their spot with Season Ticket Memberships or Flex Packs and cheer on the Stars on the lakefront.







