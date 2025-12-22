U.S. Youth National Team Defender Meila Brewer Inks Three-Year Contract with Kansas City Current

Published on December 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has signed Meila Brewer, a defender with a decorated United States Youth National Team resume, to a three-year contract through the 2028 season. Brewer will arrive in Kansas City ahead of upcoming preseason training, and, at just 16 years old, will be one of the youngest players in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

"Meila is a rising star," said general manager Ryan Dell. "She is familiar with our organization and has had the opportunity to train alongside some of the top talent in the world in our competitive environment. She has risen to each occasion, and her time at UCLA combined with her international experience at the youth level is incredibly valuable. We're excited to welcome her back to Kansas City."

No stranger to the Kansas City Current organization, Brewer previously spent time training with the Current as well as with Kansas City Current II. The Overland Park, Kan. native attended Blue Valley High School and played club soccer with KC Athletics where she was named the club player of the year and was a Best XI selection at the 2024 ECNL Championships. Brewer's involvement with KC Athletics, a member of the Teal Rising Alliance, is a testament to the clear player pathway created from regional academies to professional opportunities within the KC Current for elite youth players.

Brewer has spent significant time in the U.S. Youth National Team system at the Under-15, U-16 and U-17 levels. She helped lead the Stars and Stripes to the 2024 Concacaf U-15 Championship title, scoring a stoppage-time goal to conclude a 3-0 win over Mexico in the final. The defender was the second youngest player on the U-17 squad which won the 4 Nations Tournament in 2025. Brewer started all four matches and scored one goal at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping her team win their group and advance to the Round of 16.

Brewer is also age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

"I'm super excited to take this next step with the KC Current," said Brewer. "I'm grateful for the doors God continues to open. Coming back home means a lot to me, and I'm looking forward to learning, competing and contributing however I can to help the club continue to grow and succeed."

One of the top collegiate prospects in the country, Brewer reclassified to the Class of 2025 from 2027 to arrive at the University of California, Los Angeles for the 2025 season. She started eight of the nine matches she played in and logged a full 90 minutes in four of those contests despite being away from the team on two separate occasions for Youth National Team duties. The center back, believed to be the youngest student-athlete in UCLA Athletics history, helped the Bruins record four shutouts and advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament as well as the second round of the NCAA Tournament.







