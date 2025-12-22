Denver Summit FC Signs Two-Time NWSL Best XI Defender Carson Pickett

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of defender Carson Pickett, a two-time NWSL Best XI honoree and U.S. international, ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2026. Pickett joins Summit FC after a distinguished professional career in the NWSL and Australia's W-League.

"Joining Denver Summit FC at this exciting moment is a tremendous opportunity," said Pickett. "This club's energy, ambition, and commitment to its community really resonate with me. I'm thrilled to bring my experience to Denver and help build a culture of excellence on and off the field."

Over her career, Pickett has made 185 NWSL appearances, scored six goals, and tallied 16 assists, including an NWSL-leading six assists in 2022. Pickett has played for Seattle Reign FC, Orlando Pride, North Carolina Courage, Racing Louisville FC, and had multiple loan spells with Brisbane Roar in Australia. She earned two NWSL Best XI selections (2021, 2022), was a Defender of the Year finalist twice (2021, 2022), and won the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup with the Courage, earning All-Tournament Team honors.

Internationally, Pickett made her debut for the United States Women's National Team on June 28, 2022, against Colombia, becoming the first player with a limb difference to appear for the senior squad. She also featured for multiple U.S. youth national teams throughout her career.

"Carson is a proven competitor and a true leader on the pitch," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her experience at the highest levels, combined with her dedication and professionalism, make her a perfect fit for a team that's building its identity from the ground up. We are excited to welcome her to Denver."

Pickett's addition highlights Summit FC's focus on building a competitive and experienced roster as the club prepares for its inaugural NWSL season. She has agreed to a multi-year deal through the 2027 season.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs defender Carson Pickett to a multi-year contract through 2027.

Name: Carson Pickett

Position: Left Back

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: Sept. 15, 1993

Hometown: Fleming Island, Florida

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Orlando Pride

