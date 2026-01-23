Denver Summit FC Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural 2026 NWSL Season; Club Launches New App and Website

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that single-game tickets for the club's inaugural 2026 National Women's Soccer League season are now on sale to the general public. The on-sale coincides with the launch of the club's new mobile app and official website, providing fans with a seamless way to follow the team and access matchday information throughout the historic first season.

Single-game tickets can be purchased now at DenverSummitFC.com and through the Denver Summit FC mobile app, available for download on the App Store for iOS users and on Google Play for Android users.

"We're thrilled to open single-game ticket sales as excitement continues to build toward our inaugural season," said Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Launching our new app and website at the same time gives our fans a simple, centralized way to stay connected to the club, secure tickets, and be part of this historic moment for professional sports in Colorado."

The new Denver Summit FC app will serve as an accessible destination to buy and manage tickets, receive exclusive Summit FC content, and important club updates. In addition, the Summit FC app will serve as a match day companion for the 2026 NWSL season.

Denver Summit FC will open its first NWSL season on Saturday, March 14, on the road against Bay FC before hosting The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, on Saturday, March 28 against Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High. Additional early-season home matches will be played at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park before the club transitions to Centennial Stadium in the summer of 2026.

The new Denver Summit FC app and website serve as the club's official digital hub, featuring team news, match schedules, scores, and ticket information. Fans who enable notifications through the app will receive timely updates and special promotions throughout the season.

Join Club 5280 to be placed on the Denver Summit FC season ticket waitlist. Club 5280 Members receive additional benefits throughout the season including an inaugural scarf and access to additional events.

For the full 2026 schedule, ticket information, and the latest club updates, visit DenverSummitFC.com or download the Denver Summit FC app. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







