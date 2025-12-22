Boston Legacy FC Signs NWSL Championship Winner Ella Stevens

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of forward Ella Stevens to a two-year deal with a mutual option to renew. Stevens joins Boston as a free agent and will report with the rest of the roster for preseason in January.

Stevens joins the Legacy from 2025 NWSL national champions Gotham FC, where she made 32 appearances over two seasons and accumulated seven goals and five assists. She was also a member of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup winning squad with Gotham, helping the club to defeat venerable Mexican club Tigres 1-0.

Before turning pro, Stevens was a standout for Duke, making 91 appearances for the Blue Devils, including a run to NCAA semifinals in 2017, and being named all-ACC four years in a row. She has been a fixture of USWNT youth teams, beginning at the U14 level and continuing up to the U23s, and was a member of the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship roster.

"It's a blank slate. It's a new challenge, the staff, the coach. I just think the energy is here, and I want to win," said Stevens.

"Ella is a proven NWSL player whose best years are still ahead of her. She brings a strong team-first mindset and competitiveness that fits exactly with what we're building in Boston," said Boston Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "She'll make an impact on the field, but just as importantly, she elevates the people around her. Ella understands what it takes to win at the highest level, and that experience will be invaluable as we set high standards and look to be competitive from day one."







