Washington Spirit's Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team

June 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the federation's June/July friendlies, Canada Soccer announced today. The side will take on Costa Rica and the United States in two friendly matches in Toronto and Washington, D.C.

Carle has appeared for Canada in 57 international matches (29 starts), scoring one goal and adding four assists. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, she made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old.

Canada's June/July Friendly Schedule:

vs Costa Rica | Friday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (BMO Field, Toronto)

vs United States | Wednesday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Audi Field, Washington, D.C.)

Carle has appeared in 66 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 5,000 minutes and tallying three assists with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the Spirit back line throughout her tenure.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.