Orlando Pride Signs Midfielder Haley McCutcheon to New Contract

June 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) and midfielder Haley McCutcheon have agreed to a new contract through the 2028 season, it was announced today.

"Haley's leadership on the pitch, her versatility in multiple positions, and her unwavering commitment to our community make her an invaluable part of our foundation," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Her clutch performances in our 2024 playoff run, including crucial goals against Chicago and Kansas City, demonstrated why she's such a vital piece of our championship culture. This extension reflects our commitment to retaining the core players who helped bring the NWSL Shield and Championship to Orlando, and we're excited to continue building on that success with Haley leading the way."

McCutcheon joined the Pride in the middle of the 2022 season via trade from the Houston Dash and has gone on to feature in 73 matches for the Club, scoring five goals and adding an assist across all competitions. The 29-year-old was a key member of the record-breaking Pride side that won the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship last season, scoring in both the quarterfinal and semifinal of the NWSL Playoffs, as well as playing the full 90 minutes in the championship match. So far in 2025, McCutcheon has played in every match for the Pride, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

During the 2023 season, McCutcheon started in all 22 regular-season games, donning the captain's armband in four of those matches. She scored her first goal for Orlando that year in the Pride's 3-1 victory over the San Diego Wave on April 29, the team's first win of the season.

A product of the University of Nebraska, McCutcheon was originally selected seventh overall in the 2018 NWSL Draft by the Houston Dash. Over her NWSL career, she has made 173 appearances, tallying six goals and four assists. McCutcheon played a key role in helping lead the Dash to their first piece of silverware, as the team won the first-ever NWSL Challenge Cup in 2020.

During her collegiate career, McCutcheon earned All-Big Ten honors twice, finishing her four years at Nebraska with 75 appearances, 19 goals, and seven assists.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs midfielder Haley McCutcheon to a new contract through the 2028 season.

Haley McCutcheon

Number: 2

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Born: Feb. 22, 1996

Hometown: Overland Park, Kan.

Citizenship: USA







