ACFC Midfielder Katie Zelem and First Assistant Coach Eleri Earnshaw Discuss Preparation Ahead of Home Match against Utah Royals

May 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared for their upcoming home match against Utah Royals FC at BMO Stadium on Friday, May 9, streaming live on NWSL+ and Paramount+ (7:30 p.m. PT kickoff). Midfielder Katie Zelem and First Assistant Coach Eleri Earnshaw were made available to press today to discuss the match.

Please find quotes from midfielder Katie Zelem and First Assistant Coach Eleri Earnshaw below.

ACFC Midfielder, Katie Zelem

On the club's mentality in the last few matches:

"The last few games in particular, we've looked like a really strong team. We needed a bit of time at the start of the season with an interim head coach, a lot of changes taking place, and new staff. It takes a little bit of time.

"For us, that's what preseason was about and maybe we had a slower start this season, although we didn't lose. Now we're really able to find our feet. You can see we want to possess the ball, we want to create a lot of chances, and be a strong team that is competing at the top."

On the environment and match day experience during home games at BMO Stadium:

"The match day experience of Angel City is like no other. It's the atmosphere they create and the amount of fans we're able to attract. They really are like the next player supporting us from the crowd. As a player, we appreciate it so much and as a city, they're really able to get behind us and drive us on."

On the difference in challenges in the NWSL versus others leagues around the world:

"Every country you're in poses different challenges. When I was in Italy, it was a totally different language and different culture. That has definitely been easier for me coming over here, although a lot of people do struggle with my accent.

"The main difference is at home [England] it's more technical and tactical based compared to here, the league's very physical. A lot of the players are very strong, quick, and powerful. It's a new challenge for me, which is the main reason I wanted to come here to test myself in a new environment and a new league."

On playing in the midfield alongside Alanna Kennedy:

"Playing alongside Alanna allows me to get a little bit higher. We have a really good connection on the pitch, whether it's her going a little bit higher on me. It gives me comfort and gives me confidence to get higher when I know that she's holding back and giving us stability throughout the team. I've been finding myself in the box a lot more this season, and to be honest, I love it."

ACFC First Assistant Coach, Eleri Earnshaw

Thoughts on the recent victory against Washington Spirit:

"The Washington game was an amazing experience for our group to bounce back following the Orlando loss. We came really close against former champions and felt that for a majority of that game, we were the better team. To come back a week later, play another championship team, and put in that performance and come out with all three points is a huge testament to the belief within the group.

"After that Orlando game, we reiterated that we're not just a team that can compete, we could go beyond that. We're a very good team and have to believe it. That has to be reflected in every one of our actions. The fact that we went 98 minutes and scored in the 98th minute against Washington to take all three points is a huge testament to the very quick growth that we experienced last week. It's just an enhanced level of belief within the group."

On the team's strategy knowing they will have a new head coach in June:

"We are operating toward a club philosophy and a club playing style. While I'm sure there will be some changes when Alex [Straus] arrives in June, the style and the bedrock of how we're playing right now will still exist.

"Our task during preseason and up to now was to instill those principles, using the plays and the personnel while being mindful of our strengths. We're really adhering to the club's playing style and playing principles.

"Our approach has always been to keep it simple, give the players as much clarity as possible, and within that structure, give them some freedom to to express themselves and to be the players that they are. That's the reason that they're here and they show us that every day."

On acting as head coach on Friday in absence of Sam Laity:

"With regards to Sam being gone, it'll be my first game in charge on the sideline, but it's an environment I'm really comfortable and excited to be in. I've been here for four years and I'm really excited to be there, to be honest with you."

On Riley Tiernan's performance so far this season:

"We recruited Riley out of college for all the reasons that you're seeing now. She's hungry, she is competitive, and she's very willing to learn. When you put all those things together, you see the product, and she's tenacious. She is a fierce competitor, really strong back to goal, can assist as well as score, and she's just becoming hungrier and hungrier and hungrier. She's learning how to be a nine [position] in this league and she's second in the league in goal scoring as a rookie, which is massive."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.