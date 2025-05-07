Racing's Lund, Pokorny Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

May 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Katie Lund

Racing Louisville FC has moved goalkeeper Katie Lund and midfielder Maddie Pokorny to the season-ending injury list.

Louisville's starting goalkeeper since 2022, Lund made her 79th-consecutive start for Racing Louisville at Portland on April 27, marking the second-longest streak in club history. The 28-year-old is Racing's all-time leader in saves (305) and shutouts (18).

"I'm devastated for Katie," Racing Louisville goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "She's been so dependable over the last three seasons and her leadership on and off the field will be deeply missed. While it's tough to lose her for the rest of the season, the focus now is on supporting her through recovery. I have no doubt that Katie will return from this injury even stronger."

Pokorny hasn't seen action yet this season. She'd been on the 45-day injury list since March 28.

The 28-year-old has played in 33 games for Racing over the last two seasons across competitions, including one regular season start. The former Saint Louis Billiken joined Racing as a National Team Replacement Player in 2023 before signing a two-year deal.

"We are here to support Maddie through her recovery," Racing Louisville head coach Bev Yanez said. "We are wishing her a healthy and speedy recovery and will be with her every step of the way."

Both players suffered hip labrum injuries which will require surgery.

Louisville will next return home on Friday, May 9, to face NJ/NY Gotham FC. The game is "Mom's Night Out," kicking off Mother's Day weekend. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/gotham.

