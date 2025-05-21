Five Gotham FC Players Called up for FIFA International Window

May 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Five additional Gotham FC players have been called up to their respective national teams for the upcoming FIFA international window, joining three previously announced selections to the U.S. Women's National Team and U.S. Youth National Teams.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany); defender Jess Carter (England); midfielder Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Jéssica Silva (Portugal) and Esther González (Spain) will report for international duty following the conclusion of Gotham FC's participation in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Berger and Germany, currently first in their UEFA Women's Nations League group with 10 points, face the Netherlands - also on 10 points - in a top-of-the-table clash on May 30. Germany will wrap up its group stage campaign against Austria on June 3.

Carter and England will meet Silva and Portugal on May 30 at Wembley Stadium in Nations League action. González and group-leading Spain travel to Belgium for their May 30 match. On June 3, Portugal will host Belgium, while England and Spain are set to meet in a potential group-deciding contest.

Nyamekye and Ghana will continue their Africa Cup of Nations preparations with friendlies against Côte d'Ivoire on May 30 and June 3.







