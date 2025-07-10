Angel City Football Club Signs U-23 U.S. Women's National Team Player Evelyn Shores

July 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed U-23 U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) player Evelyn Shores to a contract through 2028. Shores joins the club from University of North Carolina where she was an integral part of the Tar Heels' 2024 NCAA Championship win.

"I'm so excited to play at Angel City FC because of the incredible energy and support that surrounds the club," said Shores. "The environment is amazing, and I can't wait to be part of a team that's making such an impact on and off the field. I am also so excited to play in front of all of the passionate fans at BMO Stadium."

"We are thrilled that Evelyn has decided to start her professional career with Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "After winning a national championship with UNC in 2024 and being a top performer for the USWNT U-23s this year, we know Evelyn has the quality to help our team over many years. Evelyn has an exciting future and we are privileged that she feels our environment is the next step to continue her development while supporting Angel City with our goals in bringing trophies to LA."

Shores earned five goals and four assists in 23 match appearances for a total of 1,001 minutes on the pitch for the Tar Heels. Due to an ACL injury during her freshman season, she did not return until the final 10 games for UNC in 2024, notching a goal and an assist in the third round of the NCAA tournament to defeat Minnesota and go on to win the title.

In 2023, she was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and ranked No. 33 on Top Drawer Soccer's Midseason Top-100 Freshman list.

The only college player on the recent 2025 U-23 USWNT roster, Shores scored her first goal at the international level, nailing a game winning second-half stoppage time goal to seal a 2-1 victory over Germany.

Following the victory, she then traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina where she competed in The Soccer Tournament (TST) with the US Women, a team that featured Heather O'Reilly and Carli Lloyd, where she hit another game-winning goal to win the team the $1 million tournament prize.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Shores attended Westminster School, where she was named 2022 Just Women's Sports First Team All-American and two-time GeorgiaHighSchoolSoccer.com First-Team All-State. She led Westminster to three consecutive Georgia state championships and was selected as the 2022 MVP. She also helped the U-20 USWNT win the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup. She also credits a significant part of her development to her club experience at NTH Tophat Club Team in Atlanta.

In addition to her soccer accolades, Shores was also a two-year varsity basketball letterwinner, where she was named her team's top defensive player in 2020.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.