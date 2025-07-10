Defender Ana María Guzmán Recalled from Loan by FC Bayern Munich

July 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the departure of defender Ana María Guzmán who has been recalled from her loan by FC Bayern Munich ahead of the 2025 Frauen-Bundesliga season. The club thanks Guzmán for her contributions and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

Guzmán, 19, joined URFC in the midst of her second season of a four year contract with the Frauen-Bundesliga side of FC Bayern Munich, with the Colombian occupying one of the Royals' 2025 international spots.

In her time in Utah, Guzmán appeared in 5 matches and logged a total of 78 minutes of playing time.

The rising talent came with plenty of national team experience, having made her senior international tournament debut in the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The then 18-year-old fullback logged a full 90 for Colombia during their 1-0 win over Jamaica.

During her time in the NWSL, she received a call-up to the Colombian national team for the May-June international window and is set to rejoin the squad for camp in August.

Utah Royals FC will play a home and away friendly series against San Diego Wave during the extended international break from league play. The Royals will face San Diego at Torero Stadium at 6:00 p.m. MT on July 12 and then return home to America First Field on July 20 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed live on RSL.com and the Utah Soccer app. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.