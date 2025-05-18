Bay FC Returns to the Win Column with 2-0 Victory Over In-State Rival Angel City FC

May 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC bested in-state rival Angel City FC 2-0 Saturday night at PayPal Park, riding two first-half scores to all three points. Forward Penelope Hocking got the scoring going in the 23rd minute, finding the net for the second straight game on midfielder Taylor Huff's first career assist. Midfielder Caroline Conti tallied her second straight match with a scoring contribution and her second goal of the season with a 28th minute penalty score. A stellar defensive performance resulted in the club's third shutout of the season.

"The team played the type of football we've been asking them to play all season long, and it all came together at the right time against an excellent opponent that's been playing really well," said Albertin Montoya of the match. "Credit to our team, our players, they stuck to the game plan and came out with a great victory."

Things were open in the early goings, with each side generating pressure up top. A flurry of attempts at goal by Bay FC challenged Angel City in its own box in the opening moments but were sent away. Bay FC was rewarded for its persistence near the mid-way point of the first half, as Hocking found the net just after the 20-minute mark. An early cross played into the box by defender Caprice Dydasco and helped along by Huff fell to the SoCal native's feet, who rocketed it through for her second score in as many games.

Bay FC doubled its advantage five minutes later. After Huff was taken down by Angel City keeper Angelina Anderson pursuing a loose ball in the penalty area, Conti stepped to the penalty spot and converted for her second goal of the season. The goal secured a second straight match for Conti with a scoring contribution after last week's assist of Hocking in Kansas City.

Angel City threatened early in the second half. After getting out on the break moments after the opening whistle, forward Alyssa Thompson tried her luck as she entered the penalty area, but her effort was stopped by goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz between the sticks. Angel City midfielder Kennedy Fuller followed with a second effort at goal, but her shot missed the target left.

Bay FC answered with a chance of its own. After winning a foul on the outer edge of the attacking third, Huff played an in swinging free kick into the box. Defender and captain Abby Dahlkemper got her head to the ball and redirected it towards the penalty spot for Kundananji, but the Zambian's effort was disrupted in traffic before being claimed by the goalkeeper.

Kundananji nearly found the net again in the 57th h minute. Finding herself in space after Bay FC recovered possession in the middle of the pitch, an effort from distance looked to take advantage of the goalkeeper off her line but rattled the crossbar before the visitors' defense cleared away the threat.

Bay FC's backline stood tall to limit the quality of the visitors' chances throughout the contest, recording the third clean sheet of the year and first since April 19 at North Carolina. Of 17 total attempts at goal, Angel City managed just four on target despite more touches in the penalty box and the possession advantage. Jordan Silkowitz secured four saves, keeping chances from the opposition at bay. In three total matchups, Bay FC has never conceded a score to their Southern California rivals.

Bay FC sets back out on the road next week, heading to the Lone Star State to take on Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium Saturday, May 24. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on NWSL+, Paramount+, and NBC Sports California. Bay FC returns home following the June international window when Portland Thorns FC visits PayPal Park June 7 in the first of consecutive home matches.

Bay FC v Angel City FC

May 17, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif

Kickoff: 7:05 p.m.

Weather: 64 degrees, clear

Attendance: 14,241

Discipline

LA - Reid (caution) 12'

BAY - Kundananji (caution) 33'

BAY - Menges (caution) 45+4'

BAY - Silkowitz (caution) 72'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Hocking (Huff) 23'

BAY - Conti (penalty) 28'

Goals

1

2

F

Bay FC

2

0

2

Angel City FC

0

0

0

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau (Malonson 80'), Menges, Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Bailey (Anderson 87'), Conti (Shepherd 80'), Huff, Hill, Hocking (Boade 80'), Kundananji (Oshoala 69')

Unused Substitutes: Lowder, Lema, Hubly, Pickett

Angel City FC: Anderson, Gorden (C), Reid, Vignola (Moriya 66'), G. Thompson, Kennedy (Moriya 66'), Fuller (Mattice 90+1'), Zelem (Hodge 45'), Press (Phair 66'), A. Thompson (Dufour 90+4'), Tiernan

Unused Substitutes: Stambaugh, Nabet, Niehues







