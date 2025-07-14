Plans Unveiled for Boston Legacy FC Performance Center

Boston, MA - As the next step in Boston Legacy FC's commitment to creating an elite player experience, the club intends to build a $27M, privately-funded performance center in Brockton, MA.

Construction on the approximately 24-acre complex is scheduled to be ready for players by the start of the 2026 NWSL preseason.

The club is working with developer Able Company, architectural firm Studio Troika, and contractor Callahan to bring this project to fruition. As part of the city of Brockton's processes, the club's representatives have to date participated in a town hall presentation, to which the general public was invited to comment on the project, as well as a Brockton planning board meeting, also open to public comment.

Planned facilities include: a 30,000 sq. ft. main building to house workout spaces, sports medicine, film room, kitchen, hydrotherapy, and staff offices; six total fields, including two grass fields, with at least one heated field; a bubble dome for inclement weather; and three turf fields with lighting. When complete, several of the fields will be available for community youth soccer use.

"NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and our players need and deserve a training facility that enables them to be at their best," said team controlling owner Jennifer Epstein. "We are proud to continue investing in not just our club, but in the overall growth of women's sports, while also bringing further development to our community. We're grateful to the city of Brockton and local elected officials for their partnership as we finalize this project."

"I have supported this complex from day one because it's a true win-win for Brockton," said Brockton mayor Robert Sullivan. "It honors our rich sports legacy as the 'City of Champions' while creating new opportunities for our young soccer players with high-quality playing fields and inspiration for the future. I am deeply grateful to the Boston Legacy Football Club and Boston Unity Soccer Partners for their proposed investment in our community." About Boston Legacy FC

