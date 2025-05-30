Angel City Football Club Signs SoCal-Native Goalkeeper Hannah Seabert

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed SoCal-native goalkeeper Hannah Seabert to a contract through 2026. Seabert will join on July 1st from Sporting Clube de Portugal (Sporting CP) as a free agent following the end of her contract on June 30th 2025 and will be eligible to play pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"I'm so excited to come back to the states to be a part of my home team," stated Seabert. "As soon as Angel City was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I fully believe in what this club stands for and is doing in women's sport. I hope to help this team progress towards its goals and to build towards fulfilling its complete potential."

"We are excited to welcome Hannah home to Southern California as an Angel City player," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Hannah brings important experience after playing significant minutes in Europe including the Champions League and will add depth to our goalkeeper union."

Seabert, Sporting CP Team Captain for the past season, has been rostered with the club since 2022, helping them earn the 2022 Portugal Cup and 2024 Portugal Super Cup championship titles. Since 2021, she has appeared in 87 matches, the most by a goalkeeper in club history, for a total of 7,885 minutes played in all competitions, earning Goalkeeper of the Year for Liga BPI three times. She is no stranger to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), as she trained as a trialist with the Orlando Pride in 2017, following her collegiate career.

Prior to joining Sporting CP, Seabert competed for Vålerenga of the top Norwegian league, Topserien, as well as Fortuna Hjørring of Denmark's Danish Women's League, where she was named 2018 Danish League Player of the Year. In her time with those clubs, Seabart helped win the 2020 Norwegian League, 2020 and 2021 Norwegian Cup, 2019 Danish Cup, and 2018 Danish League titles.

Originally from Riverside, California, Seabert was a standout goalkeeper at Pepperdine University, tallying a program record of 331 saves with a .813 save percentage, and third all-time with 28 shutouts in 82 match appearances and 7,582 minutes played for the Waves. She earned 2013 CollegeSoccer360.com's National Freshman of the Week honors, along with 2014 All-WCC Honorable Mention, 2014 NSCAA All-West Region Third-Team, 2015 WCC Player of the Week, 2016 West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year, and 2016 ALL-WCC First Team honors throughout her collegiate career.







