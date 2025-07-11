Utah Royals FC Welcomes Goalkeeper DeAira Jackson

July 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of rookie goalkeeper DeAira Jackson as a free agent. Jackson joins the club through the 2025 season.

Jackson arrives in Utah following the expiration of her short-term contract with the Orlando Pride earlier this year. Although the two-and-a-half-month deal did not result in a professional appearance, the experience marked her initial step into the NWSL.

"DeAira fits the profile that we are looking for at Utah in a goalkeeper, a quality shot stopper that knows how to play out of the back with her feet." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "She already has half a season of professional soccer under her belt after a productive college career. As a young player, we are eager to be a part of her development and hope that she can make the personal progress that she wants."

A standout at Grand Canyon University, Jackson wrapped up a historic 2024 season as a senior, earning All-WAC First Team honors and being named the WAC Goalkeeper of the Year. She set a new single-season shutout record for the program with nine clean sheets and became GCU's all-time leader in career shutouts, finishing with an impressive total of 16.

Utah Royals FC will resume play on Sunday, August 3, with a road matchup against the Orlando Pride at 4:00 p.m. MT after the month-long summer break. The Royals will then return to America First Field to host Kansas City Current on Friday, August 8, with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for the home match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.