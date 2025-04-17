Gotham FC and Forward Cece Kizer Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

April 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and forward Cece Kizer have mutually agreed to part ways as Kizer pursues a new opportunity, the club announced on Thursday.

"We are thankful for Cece's contributions and wish her all the best in the next step of her career." said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC.

Kizer joined Gotham in September 2024 after spending a majority of the season with the Houston Dash. She scored her first goal for the club on Oct. 2 in the 13-0 win over Frazsiers Whip in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. In all, Kizer made eight appearances in the NWSL regular season with Gotham, totaling 99 minutes and one goal.

