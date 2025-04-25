One Night Only: Gotham FC Forward Midge Purce to Star in Chicago on Broadway

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Midge Purce is no stranger to the spotlight, and now she's ready to step into a new one: the bright lights of the Broadway stage.

Purce will deliver the opening monologue for Chicago at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1, as the city's preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer club and the long-running, Tony Award-winning show join forces to promote Gotham FC's upcoming Broadway Night game. The dynamic soccer standout and media personality will perform on the same stage as international supermodel Ashley Graham and Broadway star Sophie Carmen-Jones in the iconic musical.

Following the show at Ambassador Theatre, Purce will participate in a Q&A session.

"It's an incredible honor to step onto the Broadway stage in Chicago," said Purce. "I've always poured my heart into everything I do, and this is no different. Performing in a show with such legacy and power is something I take seriously- and I couldn't be more excited to embrace this challenge and celebrate the magic of live performance."

This perfect New York collaboration kicks off promotions for Broadway Night, the first iteration of a new Gotham FC theme game celebrating the city's world-renowned theater scene on Friday, May 16, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The match experience will include a national anthem performance by Honor Blue Savage from Joy, halftime entertainment from Broadway Plus and postgame fireworks, in addition to the always-popular prematch Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, fit with face painting, sign making and live music.

More information on Broadway Night, including tickets, discounted group rates and Fan Fest activities, can be found here.

Fans can save up to 40% off regular ticket prices to the May 1 showing of Chicago with code MIDGE through this link.

Purce, who is an eight-year veteran of the NWSL, joined Gotham FC in 2020. Since her arrival, she has become a club legend, leading the team to its first NWSL championship in 2023 while earning MVP honors in the final. A U.S. Women's National Team forward, Purce has won two continental trophies and made 30 appearances for the world's best international squad.

Off the field, Purce is one of the most compelling personalities in sport. She has extended her influence far beyond soccer, from fashion and media to advocacy, and was named to the famed Forbes "30 Under 30" list in 2023. She is a fierce advocate for girls and women in sports, co-founding and serving as executive director of the Black Women's Players Collective and championing equal pay for the U.S. Women's National Team. A 2017 graduate of Harvard University, Purce serves on her alma mater's prestigious Board of Overseers.

A media personality who has provided soccer commentary for CBS, Purce created The Offseason, the popular reality docuseries following the lives of select NWSL players during their off-time between seasons. The first episode drew more than 2.5 million views in its exclusive release on X, formerly known as Twitter.

