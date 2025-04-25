Gotham FC Returns to D.C. for Semifinal Rematch with Spirit

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







WASHINGTON - Looking to rebound from a 4-1 loss against the Portland Thorns, Gotham FC (2-2-2, 8 points) heads to Audi Field on Saturday seeking revenge against the Washington Spirit in a rematch of last season's NWSL semifinal, where the Spirit advanced on penalties. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with national coverage on CBS.

This marks the final match of Gotham FC's three-game road swing. The club opened the trip with a commanding 4-0 win over Angel City FC before falling to the Thorns on Tuesday night.

Washington (4-1-0, 12 points) enters the match on a three-game winning streak in NWSL play, earning shutout victories over Bay FC, Racing Louisville and Orlando.

Saturday's contest marks the 41st meeting between the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC across all NWSL competitions. Gotham holds an all-time record of 13-17-10 against the Spirit, including a 5-8-7 mark on the road. The two clubs met four times in 2024, with Washington winning both regular-season matchups. Gotham earned a 1-0 victory in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at Subaru Park on July 28, but the Spirit had the final say, advancing on penalties in the NWSL semifinal after a 1-1 draw in regulation on Nov. 17.

"We love to play in the best environments," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "It's going to be a really enjoyable day. ... I hope it's a great game for the fans, [and] in this case, that Gotham gets the three points."

In last season's regular-season meeting at Audi Field, Gotham FC fell 2-0 to the Spirit. Croix Bethune opened the scoring in the 41st minute, and Ashley Hatch converted a penalty in the 69th to double Washington's lead.

Gotham FC is 1-1-2 on the road this season, with six goals scored and five conceded. Washington has played twice at Audi Field in 2025, falling to the Kansas City Current in the home opener before earning its first home win of the season against Bay FC.

Gotham FC is currently tied for fourth in the NWSL standings with Portland and Angel City, though both Gotham and Portland have played one more match than all other clubs. Washington enters the weekend tied for second with the Orlando Pride.

Key Points:

Forward Esther González scored for the third consecutive match in Portland, bringing her total to five goals across her last three appearances. She is the third player in Gotham FC history to score five goals over a three-game span, joining Nadia Nadim and Sam Kerr.

Gotham FC remains unbeaten when scoring first this season, with two wins and one draw.

Gotham and Washington are tied for the league lead in headed goals, with three apiece.

Gotham FC leads the NWSL in both passes attempted (2,611) and crosses (115) this season.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.