Geyse Set to Make Debut Start for Gotham FC

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Star Brazilian forward Geyse will make her first start in Gotham black and blue, claiming a spot along coach Juan Carlos Amorós's front line for a much-anticipated tilt against the Washington Spirit.

Geyse's insertion isn't the only change to Gotham's setup from Tuesday's loss at Portland - her fellow Brazilian, defender Bruninha, returns to the lineup for her third start of the campaign.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Audi Field in southwest Washington. CBS will carry the national broadcast.

The 27-year-old Geyse joined Gotham FC via loan from Manchester United and has been an impact substitute as she works toward full fitness. She scored in the 4-0 win at Angel City, her first Gotham and NWSL goal, and has been a thorn in the sides of defenders in her first 77 minutes in the league.

Traditionally a fullback, Bruninha has played in a variety of roles, including starting at winger in Portland. The 22-year-old has logged 214 minutes this season, contributing an assist on Lilly Reale's goal against North Carolina on April 13.

With Bruninha and Geyse in, Taryn Torres moves back to the substitutes bench and Nealy Martin pushes back into midfield, joining Jaelin Howell and Sarah Schupansky, who will start their seventh consecutive game together.

Geyse pairs with fellow Brazilian Gabi Portilho, who ranks third in the NWSL with two assists, and Spanish striker Esther González, the league leader in goals with five. González has scored in each of the past three matches, including the lone score in a 4-1 loss at Portland on Tuesday.

Reale, 21, and Bruninha will flank defenders Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett in front of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. This will the seventh start for each of Berger, Carter and Sonnett, who has played every minute of the season along with Berger and Howell.

Gotham's substitutes bench is once again loaded with attacking talent, led by Midge Purce and Ella Stevens, who returned to play in Portland after missing the Angel City game through injury.

In addition to Purce and Stevens, the subs bench also features goalkeeper Michelle Betos; defender Emerson Elgin; midfielders Stella Nyamekye and Taryn Torres; and forwards Khyah Harper, Jéssica Silva and Mak Whitham.

Goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Shelby Hogan; defenders Tierna Davidson and Mandy Freeman; and midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Portland Thorns

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

14 - Nealy Martin (c)

18 - Gabi Portilho

9 - Esther González

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 33 - Michelle Betos (GK); 8 - Taryn Torres, 13 - Ella Stevens, 17 - Mak Whitham, 20 - Jéssica Silva, 23 - Midge Purce, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

