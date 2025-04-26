Bay FC Draws Seattle Reign FC, 1-1
April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
Bay FC played to a 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign FC on Saturday night, claiming a point and earning its second straight result. Rachel Kundananji scored the club's lone goal, opening the scoring with a 32nd minute tally, also her first score of the seaosn and 6th of her NWSL career. Seattle would equalize five minutes after the start of the second half, with Jordyn Huitema heading one over the line. Bay FC would challenge for a winner late, but the final whistle sounded with the scoreline even at 1-1.
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2025
- Bay FC Draws Seattle Reign FC, 1-1 - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC Fall, 0-3, at Home to San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Kansas City Current Suffer First Defeat of 2025 Campaign in 3-2 Loss against North Carolina Courage - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Defeats Chicago Stars FC 3-0 at SeatGeek Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage pick up first win against previously undefeated Kansas City - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with Victory over Washington Spirit - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Falls to Rival Gotham FC, 3-0 - Washington Spirit
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits the Portland Thorns - Racing Louisville FC
- Geyse Set to Make Debut Start for Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Draws Seattle Reign FC, 1-1
- Bay FC Return Home, Host Seattle Reign FC at PayPal Park
- Bay FC Debuts Fog 2.0 Merchandise Collection, Will be Available at this Weekend's Match vs. Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Midfielder Kiki Pickett's Game-Winner vs. North Carolina Courage Voted NWSL Week 5 Goal of the Week
- Bay FC Aiming for History, Will Host Washington Spirit at Iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco August 23, Presented by Visa