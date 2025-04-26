Bay FC Draws Seattle Reign FC, 1-1

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







Bay FC played to a 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign FC on Saturday night, claiming a point and earning its second straight result. Rachel Kundananji scored the club's lone goal, opening the scoring with a 32nd minute tally, also her first score of the seaosn and 6th of her NWSL career. Seattle would equalize five minutes after the start of the second half, with Jordyn Huitema heading one over the line. Bay FC would challenge for a winner late, but the final whistle sounded with the scoreline even at 1-1.

