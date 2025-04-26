Washington Spirit Falls to Rival Gotham FC, 3-0

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit lost to Gotham FC during the Battle of the East Coast on Saturday. The loss comes after a big win against NWSL leader Orlando Pride last week. Still working against a deep injury list, the Spirit saw a season debut from Croix Bethune just over eight months since her last match action.

Gotham took charge of the rivalry match early on and the Spirit fought against the team's high press. After a quick run up the left side and a cross, Gotham's Sarah Schupansky found the back of the net and secured the fastest goal in this NWSL season (2:44). This is the first time Washington has allowed a goal before halftime this season.

The concession seemed to light a fire under the Spirit as the home side turned up the attack, and the match turned into a hard fought back-and-forth. Despite the Spirit's fight to hold onto possession and find an equalizer, Gotham was determined to grow its lead. In the 31st minute, Esther won and converted a penalty kick after a foul in the box from Rebeca Bernal.

Down 2-0, unfamiliar territory for the Spirit, Washington turned it up again as Gift Monday ripped a shot that hit the woodwork. However, another Esther goal in the 40th minute off a corner by Sarah Schupansky put Gotham up 3-0.

Living up to its name, the Battle of the East got more heated and scrappy from both sides as the match progressed with the referee handing out a deluge of free kicks and four yellow cards. One of those kicks turned into a near goal as Esme Morgan knocked it just over the crossbar. The half ended with the Spirit down by three.

The energy of the first half continued into the second, with Gotham challenging the Spirit's defense and peppering Aubrey Kingsbury with shots. Ashley Hatch subbed in for Heather Stainbrook and took her spot up top. Also new to the match, Rosemonde Kouassi, who came in for Courtney Brown, energized Audi Field with a streaking run up the right side, expertly weaving and dodging Gotham players, sending a shot just wide of the net.

As rain poured over Audi Field throughout the second half and added an element of difficulty to the already combative game, Hatch attempted to hit her classic header goal off a cross but was thwarted by Gotham keeper Ann-Katrin Berger. This forward momentum continued for the Spirit with two more shots from Kouassi and one from Makenna Morris.

Bethune subbed in for Monday, joining the onslaught of attacks from the Spirit, not allowing Gotham to take a shot in the last 30 minutes of action. Bethune's eager appearance featured speed and pushing pressure into the Gotham box, despite the slippery field conditions.

In the match's closing minutes, Spirit Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez was shown a red card and ejected before the final whistle signaled a 3-0 Gotham win. Giráldez will not be able to be on the bench during next Friday's match against Angel City FC.

Next up, the Spirit hosts Angel City FC on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. EDT for the club's annual Pitchside Pups match. Tickets are available.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. EDT

Weather: Cloudy with intermittent showers, mid-70s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 3 0 F

Washington 0 0 0

Gotham FC 3 0 3

GFC - Sarah Schupansky - 3' (assisted by Lilly Reale)

GFC - Esther González - 32' (PK)

GFC - Esther González - 40' (assisted by Sarah Schupansky)

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 14 - Gabby Carle; 24 - Esme Morgan; 4 - Rebecca Bernal; 9 - Tara McKeown; 8 - Makenna Morris; 5 - Narumi Miura (39 - Chloe Ricketts, 80'); 10 - Leicy Santos; 22 - Heather Stainbrook (33 - Ashley Hatch, 46'); 16 - Courtney Brown (19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 46'); 21 - Gift Monday (7 - Croix Bethune, 80')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 25 - Kysha Sylla; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade

GFC: 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger; 4 - Lilly Reale; 6 - Emily Sonnett; 27 - Jess Carter; 3 - Bruninha; 14 - Nealy Martin; 18 - Gabi Portilho (23 - Midge Purce, 62'); 7 - Jaelin Howell; 11 - Sarah Schupansky (8 - Taryn Torres, 70'); 10 - Geyse (13 - Ella Stevens, 46'); 9 - Esther (34 - Khyah Harper, 84')

Unused substitutes: 33 - Michelle Betos; 17 - Mak Whitham; 20 - Jéssica Silva; 24 - Emerson Elgin; 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Stats Summary: WAS / GFC

Shots: 13 / 11

Shots On Goal: 3 / 7

Saves: 4 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 21

Offsides: 2 / 2

Misconduct Summary: 

GFC - Nealy Martin - 11' - Yellow Card

GFC - Lilly Reale - 45+6' - Yellow Card

WAS - Narumi Miura - 51' - Yellow Card

GFC - Jaelin Howell - 85' - Yellow Card

WAS - Jonatan Giráldez - 90+3' - Red Card

