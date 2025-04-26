San Diego Wave FC Defeats Chicago Stars FC 3-0 at SeatGeek Stadium

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - San Diego Wave FC (3-2-1, 10 points) defeated the Chicago Stars (1-5-0, 3 points) 3-0 at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday night. It marked the Wave's second straight road win and first clean sheet of the 2025 season. Hanna Lundkvist recorded her first goal of the season, Adriana Leon added to the scoreline in the second half, and 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio notched her first professional goal to secure the win.

San Diego opened the scoring in the 31st minute following a short corner kick that was played into the box by Melanie Barcenas. After the ball was poorly cleared by Chicago and deflected off San Diego defender Trinity Armstrong, it fell to an awaiting Lundkvist, who buried it into the left corner past a diving Alyssa Naeher.

The Wave doubled their lead in the 81st minute when second-half substitute Adriana Leon outworked her defender to connect on a cross from María Sánchez. Leon's effort was initially saved by Naeher but deflected off the shin of Chicago defender Sam Staab and into the net for an own goal.

In the final minutes of the match, San Diego added a third goal to the scoresheet when a shot from Kenza Dali was pushed wide by Naeher, but Leon was first to the loose ball and slipped a pass to an ongoing Ascanio, who calmly finished with a sleek outside-of-the-foot shot into the side netting for the teenager's first professional goal.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made four saves on the night, including two on point-blank chances from the Stars. In the 23rd minute, Sheridan saved a low-driven shot from outside of the box by Ally Schlegel that was hit on frame. Sheridan was called upon again in the 73rd minute when Micayla Johnson's initial shot was picked up by Catherine Barry, who took a touch around the San Diego captain, but Sheridan pushed her wide and made the second save to preserve the shutout.

Next Match: San Diego Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Bay FC on Sunday, May 4.

Notes:

The match marked San Diego's third multi-goal win of the 2025 season.

Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio scored her first professional career goal in her first start of the 2025 season.

Defender Hanna Lundkvist scored her first goal of 2025 and her third of her NWSL career.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her first clean sheet of the 2025 season in tonight's match. The win marks the 26th of her NWSL career, moving her into the top 10 of goalkeeper wins (tied with Hope Solo).

Forward Adriana Leon recorded her first Wave FC assist.

San Diego became the first team in league history to start three 17-year-olds - Trinity Armstrong, Kimmi Ascanio, and Melanie Barcenas - in a match.

The Wave now rank third amongst NWSL teams for goals scored (12) this season just behind Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current who are tied for 14 goals each.

San Diego's 3-0 win marked the first time since 2023 that the Wave score 3 or more goals in back-to-back games after beating Racing Louisville 4-1 on April 19. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 3:0 Chicago Stars FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Lundkvist (1) (Armstrong, 1) 31'

SD - Staab (Own Goal) 81'

SD - Ascanio (1) (Leon, 1) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

None

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni (McNabb 90+4'), D Lundkvist, D Wesley, D Armstrong, M Corley (Leon 74'), M Dali, M McCaskill, F Cascarino (Robbe 90+4'), F Ascanio (Emmanuel 90+4'), F Barcenas (Sánchez 63')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, D Harrison, M Fusco

Chicago Stars FC: GK Naeher ©, D Malham, D Staab, D Roccaro, D Biegalski (Gomes 84'), M Franklin, M Lopez, M Grosso (Nesbeth 84'), F Joseph (Johnson 69'), F Schlegel (Barry 69'), F Ludmila

Subs not used: GK Wood, D Anderson, D Gaynor, M Groom, F Cook

Stats Summary: SD / CHI

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Target: 5 / 4

Corners: 3 / 3

Fouls: 5 / 10

Offsides: 1 / 0

Saves: 4 / 3

Possession: 63% / 37% 

